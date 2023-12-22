Beauty queen charged in ex-NFL hubby’s Bahamas murder plot allowed to return home for holidays

A judge gave Lindsay Shiver an early Christmas gift by letting her leave the Bahamas to visit her children and family in Alabama for the holidays.

Shiver is out on bail but not allowed to leave the Bahamas, where she allegedly planned to hire a hitman to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, during a contentious divorce.

The Bahamian judge ruled Thursday that the former beauty queen could travel back to the United States, with specific conditions, despite Robert’s plea during the hearing that he is “thankful to be alive” after the alleged murder plot.

Lindsay’s lawyer argued his client is a “single housewife with no source of income” and is living off money stashed away by her parents, Court TV reported.

The presiding judge granted Lindsay’s motion to leave the Bahamas, but she must keep her ankle monitor on and is barred from going to Georgia, where Robert currently lives in the house he once shared with Lindsay.

The only exception is to attend divorce and custody hearings, but she is not allowed to contact Robert. She plans on staying with her family in Alabama, according to reports.

“Lindsay is thankful the court has agreed to let her return to the U.S. so she can see her children,” her lawyer, Owen Wells, told Court TV in a statement. “Her attorneys will continue to prepare for trial and we look forward to vigorously defending Lindsay because she is innocent.”

She, her lover, Terrance Bethel, and the alleged hitman, Faron Newbold Jr., were arrested in the Bahamas in July. They pleaded not guilty to all charges. Lindsay’s trial is scheduled to start in March.

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was the climax of months of mudslinging after Robert and Lindsay’s seemingly perfect 13-year marriage went up in flames.

The former Auburn football player, who briefly went pro, and the 2005 Miss Houston County flung serious accusations at each other in divorce filings.

Robert said Lindsay was having an affair, and Lindsay countered with allegations of “physical and mental cruel treatment,” including accusations of domestic violence.

They are both seeking primary custody of their children and sole use of their $2.5 million home in Georgia.

In bodycam footage previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Lindsay called 911 on Robert on July 16 after he refused to let her hitch a ride on their private jet to meet her lover in the Bahamas.

That same day, she allegedly wrote “Kill him,” in a WhatsApp message to Newbold.

Five days later, she was arrested in the Bahamas, along with Bethel and Newbold Jr., for conspiring to murder Robert.

Robert told the judge he was “thankful to be alive” during Thursday’s court appearance, where he appeared via Zoom, Court TV reported.

“After reviewing the indictment, this was a situation close to happening…I’m concerned for the safety of myself,” he said.

Despite Robert’s objections, the judge sided with Lindsay and allowed the 36-year-old to leave the Bahamas for the first time since her July arrest.