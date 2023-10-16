Belgian authorities raise terror alert after 2 Swedes shot dead, man claims to be shooter, ISIS member

Two Swedish citizens were fatally shot Monday in Brussels, raising Belgium’s terror alert level after a man posted a video on social media claiming to be the assailant and member of the Islamic State.

The attack occurred just after 7 p.m. and targeted three people, authorities said. The two Swedes died and the third victim, a taxi driver, was “said to be out of danger,” Belgium’s National Crisis Center said.

“The takeover by the federal prosecutor’s office occurred because of the possible terrorist motive of the shooting,” the agency said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo also confirmed on social media that the victims were from Sweden. A posted a video on social media claiming to be the shooter, calling himself Abdesalem Al Guilani and a “fighter for Allah.”

“Islamic greeting Allahu Akbar. My name is Abdesalem Al Guilani and I am a fighter for Allah,” the self-declared gunman said in a video message, Reuters reported. “I am from the Islamic State. We love who loves us and we hate who hates us. We live for our religion and we die for our religion. Alhamdulah. Your brother took revenge in the name of Muslims. I have killed 3 Swedes so far Al hamdoulelah. 3 Swedish, yes. Those to whom I have done something wrong, may they forgive me. And I forgive everyone. Salam Aleykoum.”

De Croo said he spoke with Swedish leaders and that: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”

The shooting occurred three miles from where 35,000 fans were watching a Belgium-Sweden soccer match in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday, Belgium’s anti-terror center said. The match was abandoned halfway through, the Union of European Football Associations said on its website.

A Belgian newspaper reported the deceased victims were two soccer supporters.

The terror alert level for Brussels was raised to 4, the highest, while the terror alert for the rest of the country was raised to its second-highest level. Raising the terror level in the capital to the top 4 rating means that a “threat is extremely serious.” It previously stood at 2, which means the threat was average.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon.

“Horrible shooting in Brussels. The author is wanted,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden tweeted. “The investigation by the police and the prosecution is ongoing. I am monitoring the situation and the measures to be taken with the National Crisis Center.”

Authorities said there was no indication the attack was related to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level in August after a series of public Quran-burnings by an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden resulted in threats from Islamic militant groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.