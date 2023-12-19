Beloved Florida mailman killed in hit-and-run, police search for suspect

Police in Florida are searching for the person who caused a hit-and-run crash Monday, killing a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of North River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street in Tampa, police said in a press release.

A preliminary investigation revealed a dark-colored Mercedes sedan struck the USPS truck prior to taking off. The suspect’s vehicle was located about a half mile away from the scene with damage consistent with the crash, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The postal carrier has only been identified as a White man in his 60s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s sad mostly because of the fact that he’s a really sweet guy,” Joya Taylor said to FOX 13 Tampa Bay. “I mean he’s really nice. We get a lot of packages, and he’s always like, ‘Hey! Y’all got a lot today’. Stuff like that. He’s a real sweetheart.”

People living in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood told the TV station the man had been on their delivery route for more than two decades and was going to retire in February.

“At least do the right thing and say, ‘I didn’t mean to, or I didn’t see him.’ Just turn yourself in. You killed a lovely person,” Christa Fowler said of the suspect.

USPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tampa Police Department detectives are currently working to identify and apprehend the suspect, as well as determine what caused the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.