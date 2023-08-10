Bengals’ DJ Reader rips Packers offensive lineman after joint practice fight: ‘No idea who he is’

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was involved in two fights Wednesday during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jenkins was removed from practice following the second incident in which he took a swing at Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, connecting with Reader’s helmet.

Reader did not take kindly to Jenkins’ actions.

“He’s a J.A.G. (just another guy), man,” Reader said after practice, according to The Athletic. “I don’t know that guy. No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made (the Pro Bowl), so good for him, but he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don’t make you nobody.”

Jenkins was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022 and was not made available to the media after practice.

“Emotions get high,” Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “I know (Jenkins will) never do it in the game. He’s never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it’s a little bit different. You know you shouldn’t, but you also know there’s no consequences.”

The first fight occurred after Jenkins blocked Bengals’ linebacker Germaine Pratt to the ground, with Pratt retaliating and both teams coming together in a brief scuffle.

“Man, I’m not sure how it started or whatever, but I tried to just stay away right there,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said of the first fight, according to ESPN. “I think I was talking to one of their players, and he was trying to hold me back, but I wasn’t trying to get hurt.”

The Packers and Bengals will play their first preseason game Friday night in Cincinnati.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said it’s possible that Love and the first-team offense will see the field on Friday.

“I would say it’s a pretty good chance they’re going to be out there in some capacity,” LaFleur said.

Love is preparing for his first season as the starter after the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.