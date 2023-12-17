Bengals’ Jake Browning says he had strong message for Vikings after win: ‘They never should have cut me’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was thrust into the starting role when Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury earlier this year. He’s doing his very best to keep the team afloat in a very competitive AFC North in which teams are chasing the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot.

Browning led the Bengals to an incredible 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings thanks to his prayer of a throw to Tee Higgins that forced overtime. He received a lot of help from his defense too, keeping Nick Mullens, Justin Jefferson and the like at bay enough to win the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, Browning explained he had a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He signed with the Vikings in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and after bouncing back and forth between the waiver wire and the practice squad, the Vikings cut him in August 2021.

“There was definitely a little extra part (to this game),” Browning said, via NFL.com. “”I remember getting cut there (Minnesota) the last time, and just being told, ‘Hey, we might have a spot for you on the practice squad. Go to the hotel and wait.’

FROM OUTKICK: STEELERS, DIVISION LEADERS A MONTH AGO, BENCH TRUBISKY AND HAVE DEVOLVED INTO ‘A POOR’ TEAM

“So, I sat in the hotel for a couple of hours not knowing if I had a job or not, and just basically got a call from my agent. They didn’t tell me. I had been there for two years. I’ve been cut my fair share of times, and that was probably the (crappiest) one.”

Browning said after Evan McPherson made the game-winning field goal, he delivered a terse message to the Vikings.

BRONCOS COACH SEAN PAYTON SCREAMS AT RUSSELL WILSON DURING BRUTAL LOSS VS LIONS

“It’s completely different (now) – a completely different coaching staff and everything – and I want to emphasize that there are some incredible people over there, but that one felt good,” he said. “I think, right after we made the field goal to win the game, I screamed at a camera and said, ‘They never should have cut me.’”

After the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins, the team went to Joshua Dobbs, who helped the team keep its winning streak for a while. But the Vikings lost two straight after that and only picked up a 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The team moved to Mullens during the Raiders game.

Minnesota fell to 7-7 with the loss.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.