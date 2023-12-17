Bengals’ Jake Browning summoned for steroid test after leading team to comeback victory

Ever since replacing Joe Burrow, Jake Browning has kind of looked like Joe Burrow.

The Washington product replaced the 2020 No. 1 overall pick Nov. 16 after Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist.

Browning has looked like anything but a backup quarterback, and Saturday may have been his most impressive performance.

He led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 overtime victory after they trailed by two touchdowns at one point.

Browning went undrafted as a free agent, but he’s put the entire league on notice.

After the game, Browning shared on his Instagram story that he received a text from an NFL employee, calling on him for a urine test for performance-enhancing drugs.

“This is Joe, DCO on behalf of the NFL. You’re on my list for a urine steroid test tomorrow,” the text said. “I will be in the testing area from 9:30-12:30. Please confirm you are receiving this.”

The message was sent at 4:34 p.m. ET, roughly 15 minutes after the game went final.

In four games as a starter, Browning is 3-1 and has completed 75.9% of his passes for 1,180 yards and six touchdowns.

With the win, the Bengals jumped from the 10th seed in the AFC to No. 6, giving them a playoff spot.

Browning’s lone loss as a starter came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, and he will get a chance at revenge next weekend.

The Steelers have a question mark at quarterback. Mitch Trubisky was replaced by Mason Rudolph in the fourth quarter in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, which dropped the Steelers’ record to 7-7 and moved them from the seventh seed in the AFC to 12th.

But if the Bengals lose that matchup, the Steelers will jump ahead of them by virtue of a tiebreaker.

Browning went 29-for-42 for 324 yards in the victory.

