Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase stakes claim as NFL’s top receiver: ‘I’m the best’

The debate about who is the best wide receiver in the NFL never stops. Each year, new players enter the conversation, while the elite already at the top move depending on one’s own opinion.

For Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the argument is simple.

“I’m the best,” he told reporters on Wednesday as they brought up his former LSU Tigers teammate, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who he will be facing this Saturday.

The reporter’s question was if the “two” were the best in the league.

“I don’t feel like we’re the two best. I’m the best,” Chase said.

When asked who second-best would be after making that statement, Chase simply said, “That’s for everyone else’s debate.”

There is no doubting Chase is one of the top receivers in the game today despite it being just his third year in the NFL.

However, in his own third season in 2022, Jefferson was the Offensive Player of the Year, racking up 1,809 yards on 128 catches – both of which led the NFL – with eight touchdowns in 17 games.

Chase does have a Rookie of the Year under his belt, but so does Jefferson. The Vikings star also has one more Pro Bowl than Chase, collecting three in four seasons.

However, the former teammates feel they are both the best in the NFL, and it is never worth the debate when it is brought up – at least in Chase’s eyes.

“Nah, that’s pointless. We do this every year with each other,” he said.

Ask anyone and more names will likely come to mind, but it is hard not to have Miami Dolphins stud Tyreek Hill when making that list.

The speedster leads the NFL with 1,542 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 13 games, with his latest leaving him sidelined with an ankle injury for quite some time before returning. He still managed to catch four of his five targets for 61 yards.

Other receivers like Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans and many more can make their case as the tip of the iceberg in NFL receiver production.

However, the fact of the matter is that it is in the eye of the beholder. So, in Chase’s view, he is the best and that thought process will not be changing so long as he steps foot on an NFL field.