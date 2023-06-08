Bengals’ Joe Burrow shows off swing, launches four home runs during Reds batting practice

Quarterback Joe Burrow can do more than just lead the Cincinnati Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championships games.

The first-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft showed off his baseball skills on Wednesday, taking batting practice at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati with a few of his Bengals teammates.

The Pro Bowl quarterback showed his power, launching four home runs during BP.

Burrow took around 100 swings in the cage and earned a rounding cheer from Cincinnati Reds players and his Bengals teammates after launching his first bomb, according to MLB.com.

“I was coaching him up,” Reds second baseman Jonathan India said. “I was telling him to get the [bat] head out. Looked low in the zone. He hit two homers back to back.”

Burrow called it a day after pulling a pitch off the top of the cage.

“OK, that’s good,” said Burrow.

Burrow, who is from Athens, Ohio, is preparing to enter his fourth NFL season as he has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

The college football national champion has led the Bengals to deep playoff runs the past two seasons, going to Super Bowl LVI and taking Cincinnati to the AFC Championship Game last year.

Burrow is entering the final year of his rookie contract but told reporters in May that the two sides are working on an extension.

“I’m involved,” Burrow said regarding contract talks with the team, per CBS Sports. “It’s in the works. It’s not really something I like to play out in the media. That’s just the way I think they want to do business, [how] I want to do business. We prefer to keep that between us.”