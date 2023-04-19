Bengals’ Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to charge of allegedly pointing gun in woman’s face

Joe Mixon appeared in a Cincinnati courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to an aggravated menacing misdemeanor charge.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back is alleged to have “knowingly” pointed a gun in a woman’s face, saying she “should be popped in the face.”

The incident occurred less than a mile from the Bengals’ stadium the same day the Bengals traveled to Buffalo to face the Bills in an AFC divisional round playoff game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A warrant was issued for Mixon’s arrest in January, but the initial charge was dropped less than 24 hours after it was filed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, police said new evidence prompted the filing of new charges.

“This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,” the Cincinnati Police Department said in a statement Friday, via ESPN. “To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.”

Mixon avoided charges from a shooting that occurred in his backyard that put a teenager in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His sister and her boyfriend were both charged.