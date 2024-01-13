Bengals’ star receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins reflect on ‘roller coaster’ season and big decisions ahead

After missing the playoffs for five straight seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals earned their spot in the Super Bowl in 2022 for the first time since the 1988 season. The following year, they advanced to the AFC Championship game.

But this year, hampered by injuries including the loss of starting quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals missed the postseason.

Despite what the end result might look like, the Bengals only narrowly missed the playoffs. For the third consecutive year, they finished with a winning record – largely because of their approach to the “next man up” mentality.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think Jake (Browning) has proven himself to be a starting quarterback in this league,” star wide receiver Tee Higgins told Fox News Digital in an interview this week.

“Obviously, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, postseason-wise, but the way that he came in and stepped up and won games for us, it shows for himself that he belongs.”

Several players hit individual milestones, including elite wideout Ja’Marr Chase who achieved a career-high 100 receptions and was named a Pro Bowler for the third straight year.

“Their character cannot be questioned. What they went through and what they gave us this year, I’m so proud of them for continuing to stay together,” head coach Zac Taylor said after defeating the Cleveland Browns, who rested their starters ahead of the playoffs.

“You never saw anyone point fingers.”

FROM OUTKICK: TEE HIGGINS’ MOM SAVAGELY ROASTS THE BENGALS WIDE RECEIVER’S HATERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Also speaking to Fox News Digital, Chase described the season as a “roller coaster”

“Just facing a lot of adversity. We had a lot of different people facing injuries, we had people fighting for positions this year.”

Despite missing the playoffs, Chase maintained an optimistic view of the season as a whole.

“Overall, it was a great year for us. Just, honestly, having that situation with Joe and then Jake stepping up and then making his own destiny.”

For his own success, Chase knows he’s on the right path.

“It didn’t go as smooth as I thought it would’ve went this year, but I know I’m moving in the right direction with just catches, just getting yards, and just trying to help the team out. You know, when Joe went down it made it a little bit difficult just to get used to the offense, trying to adjust to play with Jake.”

BENGALS’ JAKE BROWNING: ‘I FEEL LIKE I’M ONE OF THE TOP 32 QUARTERBACKS IN THE WORLD’

But the Bengals are facing a busy offseason, with several contracts set to end. Chase will be eligible for an extension for the first time, while Higgins is set to hit free agency alongside fellow receiver Tyler Boyd.

Taylor said during his end of season press conference this week that all those conversations are being had. He expressed his thoughts on Higgins’ situation, saying “It’s hard to imagine life without Tee Higgins.”

“Those are all conversations we’ll continue to have upstairs,” he continued. “Tee is a big part of what we’re doing and it’d be hard to imagine him not being here.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Higgins expressed a similar sentiment.

“It means a lot. It means they want me, obviously, on the team next year. But people have told me – like my agent has told me, it’s not in my hands. There’s only three options that could happen: tag me, sign me long term, or let me walk in free agency. So it’s really upstairs, and for me, I say it’s in God’s hands. So, I just sit back, relax, stay healthy, stay in shape and be ready for whatever outcome it is.”

“Just knowing this is my third year, going into my fourth year, I have a chance to do something,” Chase added of his offseason approach. “Just being ready for when Joe’s ready to throw again, that’s really the biggest thing this offseason. Trying to build the chemistry back up since he just had surgery and, just like Tee said, just staying in shape that’s really the biggest thing.”

Chase and Higgins spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Bounty in promotion of their Bounty/Wingman campaign ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

The dynamic duo put their friendship to the test in the latest episode of “Wingman Stories,” where they quizzed one another on their wingman knowledge and shared some of their favorite football moments.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.