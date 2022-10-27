Bengals superstar receiver expected to miss 4-6 weeks with hip injury: reports

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has hit its stride in recent weeks, but an injury to a star receiver is now bringing things to a screeching halt.

Ja’Marr Chase will miss the next four to six weeks with a hip injury, according to multiple reports.

Chase will not need surgery but is a candidate to be put on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least four games, according to NFL Network.

The second-year receiver injured his hip two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints despite scoring two touchdowns on seven receptions for 132 yards, but he aggravated it this past weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chase won the Offensive Rookie of the Year last year after making 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. In seven games this season, he has 47 catches for 605 yards and six scores, putting him on pace to break all those stats — but with his upcoming missed time, that will not be the case.

Chase and the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl last year, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.

The Bengals are still in good hands with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd — Higgins had 1,091 receiving yards last year while Boyd had 828, but losing an All-Pro is never good.

The Bengals will visit AFC North rival Cleveland Browns on Monday night.