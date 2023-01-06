Bengals’ Tee Higgins opens up about Damar Hamlin incident, says he’s ‘in a good place’ following latest update

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins made his first public remarks on Thursday after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest just days earlier during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, saying he’s “in a good place” after learning about Hamlin’s latest health update.

Speaking in the locker room with media for the first time since Hamlin was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Higgins said he’s been receiving the support of his team and even Hamlin’s mother, who texted him Thursday morning with the positive news that Hamlin has woken up and is communicating with doctors.

“Obviously it’s been hard just because I had something to do with it,” Higgins said of his emotions in the days following Monday’s terrifying scene. “Everybody’s been making me feel whole again, and I talked to his mom and everything’s OK – he’s doing good, so I’m in a good place right now.”

Higgins said that Hamlin’s mother said she was “thinking” of him and “praying” for him.

“It feels good. Just knowing that he’s OK, he’s doing better – it makes me feel better inside.”

Officials with the hospital gave an update on Hamlin’s condition during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, and they noted that while he is still not able to speak, he has been communicating by writing.

“There has been substantial improvement in his condition in the last 24 hours. We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he is making substantial progress,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said.

Higgins said while moving on from the incident will be difficult, the Bengals have “a job to do.”

“That’s something that’s hard to forget about, but at the end of the day, we are professional football players. We do have a job to do, and you just have to shift your focus and focus on the [Baltimore] Ravens.”

The Bengals are set to take on the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.