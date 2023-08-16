Bethany Beach Annual Municipal Election to Take Place Next Month

The Bethany Beach annual Municipal election will take place on Saturday, September 9th from 12 noon to 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Room on 214 Garfield Parkway. Three Town Council Members will be elected. The six candidates are as follows:

• Keith A. Brothers (resident)

• Russell Evans (non-resident)

• Theresa Keil (resident)

• Jerry Morris (resident)

• Patrick Sheplee (non-resident)

• Marc Tanowitz (non-resident)

Bethany Beach property owners, which includes everyone on the deed, up to a maximum of eight individuals, are automatically registered and eligible to vote in municipal elections. If you have lived in Bethany Beach as a full-time resident for six months or longer, you are eligible to vote in the election regardless of whether or not you own property. However, you must register to vote 30 days prior to the election.

Additional Information from the Town of Bethany Beach:

HOW TO CAST YOUR BALLOT FOR THE BETHANY BEACH TOWN COUNCIL

VOTING IN PERSON ON ELECTION DAY

Bethany Beach Town Hall is the polling place, and the election is set up for Saturday, September 9, 2023, from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Be sure to bring proper identification.

VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT

You can open the Absentee Ballot Request link below, fill out the request for an absentee ballot, hit the DONE button and an absentee ballot will be mailed to you. You will also be receiving a request for an absentee ballot form in the mail if you haven’t already received one. You may mail that form back to the Town or drop it off at Town Hall. You can also ask for a request for an absentee ballot by calling Town Hall at (302) 537-3771, stopping by the receptionist’s window in Town Hall, or downloading a copy at www.townofbethanybeach.com. (https://www.townofbethanybeach.com/527/Absentee-Ballot-Information)

Click on Government, then Elections, then Absentee Ballot Information.

Complete and sign the request form and return it to Town Hall, by mail or in person. When your absentee ballot arrives, complete it with care, follow all the instructions, and return it to Town Hall, by mail or in person.

Absentee Ballot Request Link

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SNRTV3Y

Don’t forget to attend or live stream The Coastal Point’s Candidate Night Live Event August 25 at 7 PM!

Doors will open at 6:30 at the Bethany Beach Town Hall and the event will

be live streamed at the two links below:

Bethany Beach Live Stream Link

https://www.townofbethanybeach.com/373/Live-AudioVideo-Recordings

Bethany Beach YouTube Page

https://www.youtube.com/BethanyBeachGov