Beverly Hills Police arrest suspect in alleged ‘despicable’ antisemitic attack on an elderly man

A man in Beverly Hills has been arrested for allegedly attacking an elderly man on Saturday morning while yelling antisemitic comments at him, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD).

Officers said that Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, of Los Angeles was caught after fleeing the scene and arrested for the alleged attack.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard for reports of a person who had been assaulted with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an elderly man who had a cut on his head after he had apparently been hit with a belt.

Officers stated that his wife was also present during the attack.

The victim was treated by the first responders at the scene and did not require further medical attention, officials said.

A man claiming to be the victim’s son, posted a picture of a bloody shirt allegedly belonging to his father on X and stated that his parents were on their way to shun, the Yiddish word for synagogue, when the attack happened.

According to BHPD, Silagi is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, elder abuse and a hate crime.

Silagi is being held on $100,000 bail and is currently in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Our officers quickly apprehended the suspect, and he is in custody,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. “This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated.”

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call the BHPD at 310-285-2125.

Fox News Digital reached out to the man, who is allegedly an assistant professor at Pepperdine law, for comment on the attack, but he was not immediately available.