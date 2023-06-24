Biden admin, foreign officials react as Wagner Group makes ‘march for justice’ towards Moscow

State officials and foreign ministers weighed in on the news that the mercenary Wagner Group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have started a march towards Moscow and that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to crush any rebellion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Saturday, “Spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers and the E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement Saturday warning all Western countries “against any hint of possible use of the domestic situation to achieve their Russophobic goals.”

“Such attempts are futile and will not find a response either in Russia or among sane political forces abroad,” the statement read. “We are convinced that in the near future the situation will find its solution, worthy of the age-old wisdom of the Russian people and the Russian State.”

The Wagner Group has made its way 60 miles into Russia, claiming to have taken control of the city Rostov-on-Don, from which Russian military command has coordinated its attack on Ukraine. Prigozhin initiated the march after claiming on Friday that the Kremlin had authorized an attack on his forces, which had killed a “huge amount” of his troops.

Prigozhin demanded that military command speak with him in Rostov-on-Don, or he will continue his “march for justice” towards Moscow.

The world continues to watch as the situation develops, with many foreign officials sharing their thoughts on social media.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adam Hodge on Friday night said, “We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys themselves.”

“For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it,” Zelenskyy added. “Russia’s weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC during an interview Saturday morning that his government was keeping “a close eye on this situation, as it’s evolving on the ground as we speak.”

“The most important thing I’d say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians, and that’s about as much as I can say at this moment,” he added, saying that he is “in touch with our allies.”

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly tweeted a similar sentiment, adding that the U.K. is also “liaising closely with our allies.”

China, which has grown increasingly close to Russia, and specifically Putin, since the start of the Ukraine invasion, has remained silent following Wagner’s march towards Moscow.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia throughout the invasion of Ukraine, called the internal dispute “a gift to the collective West.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has “discussed the situation with the foreign ministers of the G7” as the government’s crisis team meets, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said of the situation.

“For 100 years Lithuanians have lived on the edge of Moscow’s brutal banditocracy, knowing it’s only a matter of time before the next chaotic implosion,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter. “We are not distracted. We see clearly in the chaos. The goal, as ever, is victory and justice for Ukraine. The time is now.”

Lavia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that his country strengthened border security and “visa or border entry from Russians leaving Russia due to current events won’t be considered,” adding that the country has determined “no direct threat to Latvia at this time.”

Estonia similarly stressed that the country determined there is “no direct threat to our country” and has also strengthened border security, urging citizens “not to travel to any part of Russia.”

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron merely said his government was following the situation closely and used the moment to stress a need to “stay focused on the support to Ukraine.”

