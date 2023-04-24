Biden approves disaster relief for Oklahoma following deadly tornadoes

President Biden declared a major disaster in Oklahoma, freeing up federal funds after several tornadoes ripped through the state last week, killing three people and injuring dozens of others.

At least eight tornadoes plowed through Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing down power lines, destroying buildings, and ripping trees out of the ground.

Gov. Kevin Stitt already declared a state of emergency in Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, and Cleveland counties.

Two people were killed in McClain County, where at least 25 homes were completely destroyed and dozens of others sustained damage, according to the local sheriff.

Oklahoma Baptist University, which is located about 35 miles east of Oklahoma City, canceled classes Thursday and Friday after nearly every building on its campus was impacted by the storm.

“On April 19th, in the evening, OBU experienced the worst natural disaster in its 113-year history,” OBU President Dr. Heath Thomas said in a video released after the storm. “A tornado came through and absolutely devastated our university.”

Biden’s major disaster declaration makes federal funding available to individuals in McClain and Pottawatomie counties for temporary housing, low-cost loans, and other assistance.

State, local, and tribal governments can also request federal funding as the state recovers from the storm.

It’s the latest deadly spring storm to devastate parts of the U.S. so far this year.

At least 25 people were killed when a powerful tornado with up to 200 mph winds lashed the Mississippi Delta last month. Insurance losses were approaching $100 million last week.

Another five people were killed days later when severe thunderstorms and a tornado touched down in Missouri.

