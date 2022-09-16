Biden lashes out at Republicans over migrants, book banning intensifies in America and more top headlines
‘PLAYING POLITICS’ – Biden lashes out at Republicans for ‘political stunt,’ despite his admin transporting migrants first. Continue reading …
CENSORING LITERATURE – A look at how book banning is intensifying in America. Continue reading …
AMENDED ACTIONS – Military branch drops COVID-19 vaccine penalties after Fox News Digital report. Continue reading …
ECHOES OF THE PAST – Queen Elizabeth II’s death brings images reminiscent of Diana’s memorial. Continue reading …
RATINGS REALITY CHECK – Liberal news outlets realizing ‘go woke, go broke’ is real. Continue reading …
PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES – The Biden administration is a hub of transportation woes. Continue reading …
COSTLY CONFLICT – US-China experts warn of ‘bloody affair for both sides’ if war were to start. Continue reading …
DECISION IS IN – New York Judge officially appoints special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago case. Continue reading …
‘HYPOCRITES’ – Texas gov’s office blasts White House after it calls migrant bussing an ‘illegal stunt.’ Continue reading …
MIGRANT MADNESS – Chuck Todd says sending immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘inhumane.’ Continue reading …
CHILLING SUGGESTION – New York Times op-ed says population decline may make ‘climate change easier to combat.’ Continue reading …
AVOIDING A CRISIS – ABC correspondent says White House wants to be ‘talking about literally anything else’ besides immigration. Continue reading …
‘INHUMANE’ – ‘CBS Mornings’ anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha’s Vineyard. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – The FBI is spying on conservatives. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Why no one in Martha’s Vineyard – including the Obamas – celebrated the migrants. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – This ultra-wealthy liberal enclave is descending into chaos. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats have nothing to offer except more division and demonization. Continue reading …
ENERGY ACQUISITION – Germany seizes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries. Continue reading …
A HEALTHY DEBATE – Philadelphia voters reveal if Fetterman’s health will impact their vote. Continue reading …
INVESTMENT CHARGE – Audi bets big on electric vehicles as demand surges, supply chain snarls persist. Continue reading …
JUST DO IT! – Meet the American who designed the modern sneaker and co-founded Nike. Continue reading …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
