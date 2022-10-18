Biden stumbles through abortion speech, closes with ‘thank you, I’m sorry’

President Biden stumbled through an abortion speech on Tuesday and closed by saying, “Thank you, I’m sorry.”

Biden gave the speech on Tuesday during a “Restore Roe” rally held by the Democratic National Committee that was held at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Biden, while trying to express his support for abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, said that he “pushed hard” for married couples in their bedroom.

“The right that I pushed hard, and it finally got changed, the married couples in the privacy of their bedroom, excuse me, I’m thinking about the Dobbs decision,” Biden said during the speech.

BIDEN VOWS TO CODIFY ABORTION RIGHTS IF DEMOCRATS MAINTAIN CONTROL: ‘WE CAN DO THIS’

During the speech, Biden also mispronounced Obergefell, when referencing Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that required states to recognize and license same-sex marriages in 2015.

He also concluded the speech by telling the audience, “Thank you, I’m sorry.”

“I was apologizing for my back, my mother would be very angry. I was talking with people with my back to them. I apologize. So thank you all so very, very much,” Biden said.

During the speech, Biden renewed his commitment to signing a law “codifying Roe” in January if Democrats hold the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

He blasted “extremist Republicans” during the speech and said that it’s “critical” for voters to elect more Democrats to congress.

“Folks, if we do that, here’s a promise I make to you and the American people. The first bill that I send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade and when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January,” Biden said. “If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America. So let me be very clear. If such a bill were to pass in the next several years, I’ll veto it,” Biden said.