Biden torched for ‘equity’-focused AI push, 2024 candidate’s priority ‘action’ and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘ALGORITHMIC DISCRIMINATION’ – Biden torched for ‘equity’ focused artificial intelligence push biologist calls ‘social cancer.’ Continue reading …

‘FULL STOP’ – Ramaswamy reveals ‘action’ he’d take on day 1 if elected president. Continue reading …

LEAVING HER MARK-LE – Meghan Markle’s resurfaced blog post calls family claims into question. Continue reading …

SPINNING HEADS – ‘Wheel of Fortune’ answer causes audience member to shout in disbelief. Continue reading …

VIEW FROM ABOVE – We saw China’s spy flights up close. Keep this outpost against America’s enemies strong, writes Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Continue reading …

–

‘A LOT OF GUTS’ – Palin has very clear message for DeSantis ahead of potential 2024 run. Continue reading …

BANNED FOR LIFE – Swalwell’s next attack on Trump: Kicking him out of the US Capitol. Continue reading …

CRISIS UP NORTH – Border Patrol calls for more agents at Canadian border as one sector sees 846% spike in illegal crossings. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – TikTok’s Chinese parent company funneled six-figure donations to Dem-leaning nonprofits. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘I WAS SO F—ING FREAKED OUT’ – New book details ‘bloodthirsty’ New York Times staffers over Tom Cotton op-ed. Continue reading …

‘SCOLDING STONE’ – Musk blasts Rolling Stone for claiming cancel culture is ‘good for democracy.’ Continue reading …

‘FELL BELOW EDITORIAL STANDARDS’ – BBC apologizes again for not reining in attacks against J. K. Rowling. Continue reading …

‘I SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO MY SON’ – Liberal filmmaker anonymously condemns gender-affirming care. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Do you trust Joe Biden to manage this situation? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Don Lemon has been sentenced by the High Court of Wokeness. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – America’s transportation secretary has been utterly MIA. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Nowhere is ‘stupidity’ more evident than in the academic world. Continue reading …

‘TIDES MIGHT FINALLY BE TURNING’ – Kirk Cameron rips today’s ‘woke and broke’ culture. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S ECONOMIC POLICY FALLOUT – Debunking Biden’s 4 biggest lies about the economy. Continue reading …

PRENATAL PRISONER – Pregnant murder suspect seeks release after unborn baby not charged. Continue reading …

FULL KNOWLEDGE – Superintendent boasts district knowingly providing materials on sex apps, extreme fetishes and orgies to kids. Continue reading …

WATCH: SWEET SOUNDS: Young boy hears his family for the first time ever after cochlear implant surgery. See video …

WATCH: Migrant surge also witnessed at the northern border. See video …

WATCH: US needs to help Ukraine end this war: Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.