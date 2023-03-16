Biden’s men’s March Madness bracket busted after Princeton shocks Arizona: ‘Shouldn’t sleep on Jersey’

President Biden could relate to many Americans Thursday night after he saw his NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket busted when Princeton shocked Arizona in the first round, 59-55.

Princeton, the No. 15 seed in the South regional, used a late rally to get past No. 2 Arizona.

It’s the first time the Tigers have gotten a win in the men’s tournament since they entered as the No. 5 seed against UNLV in 1998. Before that, they pulled off an unthinkable upset over UCLA in 1996.

Biden was the most prominent person to have his bracket busted. He tweeted out his picks as the first round got underway. In his South regional final, he had Arizona defeating Virginia. The Cavaliers lost to Furman in the first upset of Thursday.

Marquette, Texas and Kansas are the other three teams in his Final Four.

Social media took the opportunity to dunk on the president.

But he still has a chance to win the women’s side after picking Villanova to win it all. Villanova will have to get past the top seed in the Greenville regional in Indiana.

Princeton will meet Missouri in the second round of the men’s tournament.