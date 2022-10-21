Biden’s plea to voters on Fetterman, British conservative turmoil after Truss’s exit and more top headlines
‘AIN’T OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER’ – Biden pushes voters to back Fetterman during Pennsylvania trip because the ‘world is looking.’ Continue reading …
TRUSS TURMOIL – Nigel Farage declares UK’s Conservative Party ‘dead’ amid PM drama. Continue reading …
‘BUNCH OF MALARKEY’ – Republicans skewer White House over Delaware visitor’s log secrecy. Continue reading …
RESTAURANT RUDENESS – James Corden denies doing ‘anything wrong’ in ‘awkward’ NYT interview. Continue reading …
FINAL REVIEW – Where the investigation into ‘Rust’ shooting stands 1 year later. Continue reading …
ELECTRIC SHOCK – Candidates spar over rising cost of energy at contentious debate. Continue reading …
PRO-FREEDOM MESSAGE – Georgetown students walk out of auditorium during Pence’s America first speech chanting ‘hate has no home here!’ Continue reading …
‘DOESN’T MAKE SENSE’ – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won’t allow minors to undergo ‘life-changing’ gender surgeries in his state. Continue reading …
‘SIMPLY NOT TRUE’ – Portland police union boss slams Oregon gubernatorial candidate’s claim about defund police stance. Continue reading …
NEW FACE AT NETWORK – Jake Tapper fuels GOP bashing in primetime despite CNN’s newfound mission towards nonpartisanship. Continue reading …
‘SOMEONE SEEMS SENSITIVE’ – Biden slammed after snapping at reporters for asking him about abortion, midterms. Continue reading …
‘EXISTENTIAL PERIL’ – MSNBC, New York Times, ‘The View’ panic that voters care more about economy than ‘threats to democracy.’ Continue reading …
‘UNINTENDED HARM’ – Doctor rips White House shielding COVID vaccine data as CDC OKs shot for immunization schedules. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Inside the new tent city for illegal migrants. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Kari Lake has suffered the ‘cruelest and most outrageous possible attacks’ during her campaign. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Are you better off today than when before Joe Biden became president? Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM -Voters don’t care about who a party anoints as their ‘next big star.’ Continue reading …
‘MOCKING HER CONSTITUENTS’ – AOC blasted on Twitter for dancing at hecklers. Continue reading…
TARNISHED CROWN – Miss USA organizers suspended as allegations pageant was rigged surface. Continue reading …
‘FATHER OF FAST FOOD’ – Meet the man who made Americans flip for a taste of his recipes. Continue reading …
TOO-DA-LOO, TRUSS – Why did UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resign after only 45 days on the job? Continue reading …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
