Bill Belichick interviewing for 2nd time with Falcons this weekend: report

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick is one step closer to a new gig.

After interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the week, Belichick will have a second interview with Atlanta this weekend, according to the NFL Network.

Belichick is one of seven coaches to interview for the Falcons’ job after Atlanta parted ways with Arthur Smith following three seasons.

Atlanta has interviewed Belichick, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

Belichick became available when he and the New England Patriots “mutually agreed to part ways, amicably.” Belichick spent 24 years in New England, winning six Super Bowls along the way.

The last few seasons were a struggle for Belichick and the Patriots, missing out on the postseason in three of the last four seasons without Tom Brady under center.

New England went 4-13 during the 2023 NFL season, finishing the year tied for the second-worst record in the league.

Over the weekend, legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came close to predicting Belichick’s next landing spot.

“Don’t expect coach Belichick to be done from here on out. He’s coming back with [a] vengeance. And I’ve been hearing on the streets that the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for coach Belichick,” Gronkowski said on “FOX NFL Sunday.”

One of the organizations that has been floated as a possible Belichick landing spot was eliminated Wednesday night.

The Dallas Cowboys, fresh off an embarrassing Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers, announced that Mike McCarthy will return as head coach for the 2024 NFL season.

“I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach. There is great benefit to continuing the team’s progress under Mike’s leadership as our head coach,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in part Wednesday night.

There are currently seven head coaching vacancies in the NFL.

