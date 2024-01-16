Bill Belichick interviews for Falcons head coach job

Bill Belichick interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons head coach job, the team announced Monday.

Belichick was the sixth coach who interviewed for the position. He spent the last 24 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with the team and establishing a fearsome dynasty along with Tom Brady for an unmatched era of football in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, Belichick is a free agent and his first stop on his possible return to the sidelines is with Atlanta.

He will be competing for the job with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

Atlanta fired Arthur Smith after the team’s season-finale loss to the New Orleans Saints. Smith led the Falcons to three consecutive 7-10 seasons, missing out on the postseason each year.

STEELERS’ MIKE TOMLIN WALKS OUT OF PRESS CONFERENCE IN MIDDLE OF QUESTION ABOUT CONTRACT

Belichick has missed out on the postseason as well in three of the last four seasons. With Brady leaving before the 2020 season, Belichick guided the Patriots to a playoff appearance behind Mac Jones in 2021. But the team regressed in 2022 and 2023.

New England was 4-13 in 2023.

Legendary former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski went as far as to predict Sunday that Belichick was A-Town bound.

“Don’t expect Coach Belichick to be done from here on out. He’s coming back with [a] vengeance. And I’ve been hearing on the streets that the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick,” Gronkowski said on “FOX NFL Sunday.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.