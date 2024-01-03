Bill Belichick on why he’s curt toward questions about future, jokes about announcing decision on ‘MyFace’

Rumors have run rampant across the NFL this season, speculating over whether Bill Belichick will return as the New England Patriots head coach despite the team’s struggles.

Belichick has been the focus of the rumors, which started to surface before the team’s Germany game and continued from then on. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach appeared on WEEI Radio’s “The Greg Hill Show” and talked about why he’s not commenting on the rumors one way or another.

“Whatever success I have had, I’ve tried to go about my job the same way every week: win, lose, good years, bad years, whatever they are,” he said. “Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game, move on to the next one. And at the end of the season, that’s the end of the season.”

“But on a week-to-week basis, I don’t want to spend time or get caught up in what happened five years ago or what’s going to happen two years from now and a bunch of other random stuff – just working on the Jets.”

Before he signed off, Belichick joked about how he would go about addressing his future.

“You know, if I was going to do anything, I’d put it out there on Twitter and MyFace so everybody could see it,” he said. “If I don’t do that, then I’ll just keep it private.”

Rumors initially floated that Belichick could be fired if the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany didn’t go well. The Patriots lost the game, 10-6, and apparently that’s when the clock started to tick.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran said last month that a decision was already made.

New England has a chance to end the 2023 season on a high note with a win against the New York Jets.

