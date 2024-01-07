Bill Belichick’s potential final game with Patriots ends with Jets snapping 15-game losing streak

Bill Belichick spurned the New York Jets about 24 years ago and left them in favor of the New England Patriots. The rest is pretty much history, with Belichick having six Super Bowls to his name and the Jets failing to even sniff the game since the 1968 season.

The Jets may have gotten the perfect revenge on Belichick Sunday as the team defeated the Patriots 17-3 to snap a 15-game losing streak against New England in what could be the coach’s final game.

Rumors about Belichick’s future swirled since the Patriots’ season started to slip away from them. Belichick was reportedly mandated to win the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. The Patriots lost that game and it appeared the clock started to tick.

Before the loss to the Jets, Pro Football Talk reported that it was “highly unlikely” Belichick returns as head coach as it predicted there will be “a termination or some sort of a mutual parting, if/when it happens.”

The Washington Commanders have been rumored to be interested in Belichick one way or another should the team indeed part ways with Ron Rivera.

The Patriots started Bailey Zappe at quarterback. He was 12-of-30 with 88 passing yards and two interceptions as the snow fell in Gillette Stadium. His counterpart, Trevor Siemian, was 8-for-20 with 70 passing yards. Jets running back Breece Hall tallied 178 rushing yards and a touchdown.

New England wrapped the 2023 with a 4-13 record. It’s the worst record Belichick’s had in his coaching career, let alone his time with the Patriots. The team last made the playoffs in 2021.

If it is the end in Foxborough, Belichick would finish his career with six rings, 301 career wins, three NFL Coach of the Year awards, and 31 playoff wins.

