Bill O’Brien heading to Ohio State as new offensive coordinator

For the third time in his career, Bill O’Brien is making the leap back to college football.

The veteran coach has reportedly joined Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced.

The 54-year-old has served in the same capacity for the University of Alabama from 2021-22, and most recently, the New England Patriots this past season. The Patriots struggled, though, owning a 4-13 record, leading to O’Brien’s departure.

Day was calling the offensive plays for the Buckeyes throughout his head-coaching tenure, but ESPN reports that O’Brien will be the one making those calls on gameday.

Brian Hartline, the former NFL receiver-turned-coach was promoted to offensive coordinator last season at Ohio State, will be co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, while former Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis is expected to “transition into a still-to-be-determined role with the program.”

O’Brien’s offensive scheme in the college game clearly works, as Alabama’s Bryce Young thrived in it to the point where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

However, O’Brien didn’t have the same success with another Alabama product, Mac Jones, last season. The Patriots were 30th in the league in total offense, and both Jones and Bailey Zappe couldn’t really get anything going all season long.

But O’Brien has tons of talent to work with at Ohio State, and returning talent at that.

Sure, Marvin Harrison Jr. is a big loss as he heads to the NFL, but Emeka Egbuka did not follow him. He’ll return along with running back TreVeyon Henderson. On defense, edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau will also remain in Columbus, giving many the opinion that Ohio State could be one of the top teams in college football next season.

O’Brien will also have Will Howard, a transfer from Kansas State, at quarterback as well as Quinshon Judkins, who shined as a running back at Ole Miss last season.

O’Brien’s offense being installed quickly and running to perfection is what Buckeyes fans are hoping for.

Of course, O’Brien understands the importance of winning, no matter the level of play. He was a head coach at Penn State from 2012-13 before moving on to the Houston Texans, whom he led from 2014-2020.

O’Brien owned a 52-48 record during his time in Houston, though it ended unceremoniously after he was fired following a 0-4 start in 2020.

After Michigan – or “that team up north,” as the Buckeyes would call them – won the national title last year, Ohio State want to get back to beat the Wolverines again. They haven’t in their last three meetings after doing so eight straight years prior.