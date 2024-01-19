Bills call for snow shovelers again ahead of Kansas City Chiefs matchup

The Buffalo Bills are again asking for locals to help remove snow from Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the second week in a row, the organization is offering snow shovelers $20 an hour to help clear the stadium throughout the day and evening on Friday.

Buffalo’s Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend was postponed one day due to a winter storm that hit the Buffalo area. The organization called on volunteers to help clear out the stadium.

A lake-effect snow warning went into effect at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for parts of western New York, as one to three feet of snow in the Buffalo area was expected to fall on top of what already came this past weekend.

The game against the Chiefs does not appear to be at risk of being a snow game, with the National Weather Service predicting no snowfall on Sunday.

The Sunday night matchup in Buffalo will be the first road playoff game for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is 2-0 against the Bills in his postseason career. The last time the two teams squared off in the playoffs was in the 2021 AFC Divisional round, when Kansas City defeated Buffalo in overtime.

Buffalo has won six straight games, including a 20-17 win over the Chiefs in Week 14.

“The Bills are a great challenge,” Mahomes said, a ESPN. “I think everybody understands that they’ve gotten my number a lot of times. We’ve been lucky enough to get them in the playoffs, but they beat us earlier this year. So, we understand that we’re going to have to play our best football to win the game, especially at their place, but it’s not about ending someone’s season for us.”

“It’s about just advancing, trying to find a way to survive and advance and get to the next round, and whatever that takes this weekend, we’re going to try to do and try to go out there and win a football game.”

Kansas City is riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

Kick-off for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

