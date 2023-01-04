Bills’ Damar Hamlin has shown ‘signs of improvement,’ still in critical condition, team says
January 4, 2023/
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” since he was rushed to the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game, the team said Wednesday.
“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said in a tweet.
“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”
