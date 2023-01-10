Bills’ Damar Hamlin is in ‘good spirits’ after being transferred to Buffalo hospital, team says

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized more than a week after collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest but is back in Buffalo and is in “good spirits,” the team said in its latest update Tuesday.

Doctors with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Hamlin returned to Buffalo on a flight Monday morning after meeting “key milestones” in his recovery, which included being taken off a ventilator and walking around his hospital unit Friday.

“He has been up with physical therapy and occupational therapy, walking the unit, tolerating a regular diet, meeting with his family and many members of the care team that wanted to see how he was doing — all to get him to this point where he could be safely returned to Buffalo,” Dr. William A. Knight told reporters during a press conference.

The Bills said the following day in a statement posted to Twitter that Hamlin continues to undergo testing at Buffalo General Medical Center’s Gates Vascular Institute.

“Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized but is in good spirits, at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, N.Y.,” the statement said. “Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation today.”

Hamlin posted his own update on Twitter Tuesday and asked for his supporters’ continued prayers.

Doctors said Monday that while Hamlin is “doing well,” they would not speculate about his future in football.

“He still has a little bit of a ways to go in terms of his ongoing recovery,” Dr. Knight said.

“We’re thrilled to where he is today. He’s up. He’s walking around. He’s got an amazing, genuine sense of humor. And his family is amazing, and we’re happy he’s with them. But, in terms of any kind of conjecture to his future, that’s still significantly in the future, and it’s going to be up to Damar and a great team of physicians to help him.”

Hamlin will be close to his team when it hosts the No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round Sunday.