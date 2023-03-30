Bills’ Damar Hamlin touts access to AEDs, CPR programs during Capitol Hill visit

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday in support of an important cause.

Hamlin’s life was saved by the quick action of medical personnel and a portable defibrillator when he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game in January.

Hamlin spoke at the Capitol in support of the Access to AEDs Act. The House of Representatives introduced the legislation on Wednesday, which would allow for elementary and secondary schools to receive funding through grants for the implementation of AED (automated external defibrillators) and CPR programs.

“To me, these kids represent why we are all here today. As I was growing up playing football, I don’t recall ever thinking about CPR or knowing where an AED was in my school or on the athletic field,” Hamlin said.

Since his on-field collapse, Hamlin started the “3 For Heart” campaign in an effort to raise AED and CPR awareness.

Hamlin also shared his gratitude for the Bills medical staff.

“For those of you who played sports, I’d imagine your experience was similar. With my coaches on the field and my family in the stands, we didn’t plan what would happen if sudden cardiac arrest should happen to me or to one of my teammates. On Jan. 2, that all changed for me and my entire family, particularly my mom, Nina, and my dad, Mario, who are here with me today. Thankfully, the medical team with the Buffalo Bills was prepared, and they saved my life,” Hamlin added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., showed his support of Hamlin by wearing a custom No. 3 Bills jersey. The jersey featured a special signed message from Hamlin that read, “Thank you for the love and support.”

Schumer praised Hamlin for using his platform to raise awareness.

“Damar Hamlin is the epitome of resilience, perseverance and bravery. Following his cardiac arrest, the nation joined in somber prayer and hope, unifying the entire country in support for his miraculous recovery. Damar’s impact goes beyond the field and stretches thousands of miles outside of western New York. During a time when Damar could have retreated into a quiet recovery, he’s instead using his voice to turn his story into a life-saving mission for millions of children across the nation.”

Schumer pledged to help the get Access to AEDs Act passed before 2024.

The NFL recently announced the launch of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition, partnering with MLB, NBA, MLS, NHL, NCAA, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers’ Association and Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation to call for all U.S. states to adopt emergency action plans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the “coalition of sports leagues and advocacy groups” would “start a 50-state campaign to ensure that all high schools have access to AEDs, coaches receive CPR instruction and emergency action plans are in place to respond to sudden cardiac arrest.”