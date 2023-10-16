Bills’ Damien Harris released from hospital, dealing with neck pain after scary hit Sunday night: report

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was released from the hospital on Monday after being rushed out of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, by ambulance following a scary scene that left him motionless on the turf during the game against the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Harris does have some neck pain, “but otherwise is going to be fine,” according to ESPN.

The Bills went on to win in thrilling fashion against the Giants, 14-9, but Harris’ status after taking a first-half hit that left him needing to be stretchered off the field was atop everyone’s minds post-game.

Of course, the Bills and its fan base previously dealt with safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest incident last season. So seeing the ambulance on the field on Sunday night was a tough sight to see for all those watching in the stands and at home.

Luckily, after the game, reports were positive, despite initial appearances.

“Things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said after the game.

Harris was lying on the turf after being hit by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on his first touch of the game — a third-and-inches play in which he did pick up the first down prior to needing medical attention.

Harris was tended to for several minutes before the ambulance came out on the field. He was then placed on a stretcher and moved into the ambulance, but he was able to give the crowd and the NBC broadcast cameras a thumbs-up sign.

It’s unknown the exact injury Harris suffered, though it’s inferred that it involves his neck. With his discharge from the hospital, his timetable to return to the field has yet to be disclosed.

The 26-year-old is in his first year with the Bills after spending his first four seasons with the New England Patriots after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.