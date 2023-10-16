Bills’ Damien Harris stretchered off field, put in ambulance during scary scene vs Giants

The Buffalo Bills experienced a scary moment Sunday night when running back Damien Harris was taken off the field on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance in the first half against the New York Giants.

Highmark Stadium was eerily silent as Bills trainer tended to Harris, who was laying still on the turf after a run on third-and-inches in the second quarter.

While replay appeared to show nothing too serious when Harris was hit by a Giants defender, he didn’t let out his hand when his teammates offered to help him up.

Bills trainers were quick to get on the field, as everyone on the turf and in the stands looked on.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After some time, the ambulance showed up on the field and Harris was put on a stretcher and taken away to a local hospital.

He was able to give thumbs up to the crowd to let everyone know he was conscious and stable.

GIANTS’ DANIEL JONES RULED OUT FOR BILLS GAME WITH NECK INJURY

MOBILE USERS CAN VIEW THE MOMENT HERE

Of course, the Bills went through an infamous moment like this last season when safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the final week of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That reason is why the NBC broadcast panned to Hamlin, who was on the sideline – not in uniform – shaking his head in disbelief at the situation like the rest of his team.

It was Harris’ first and only touch of the game, where he picked up the first down after falling to the turf.

The injury Harris suffered has yet to be disclosed.