Bills’ Dane Jackson taken off field by ambulance after scary play

An ambulance had to be called out on the field in Buffalo on Monday night, as Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary injury.

While making a tackle against the Tennessee Titans, a separate Bills player came in to help, but hit Jackson in the process. His neck seemed to snap back hard as he was already flat on the ground. Jackson was in immediate pain and play stopped.

The entire Bills team was on the field as the ambulance personnel put Jackson onto a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized and brought him off the field. The sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium was silent until they saw Jackson, and a huge cheer erupted for him.

A report from ESPN during the broadcast said that Jackson was heading to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, where he would receive X-rays and CT scans to see the extent of what was deemed a neck injury.

Bills doctors said that Jackson did have full movement in his extremities, which is a good sign considering the situation.

NFL Network showed the scene where the Bills and staff members all surrounded Jackson.

Jackson, a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2020, played all 17 games for Buffalo last season, starting in six of them. He was elevated to starting status so far this season with Tre’Davious White out currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Jackson had five tackles in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, while hauling in his second career interception. He also collected a defended pass in the 31-10 rout by Buffalo.

It’s safe to say Jackson will be out for the remainder of this game, which means Taron Johnson or Christian Benford would likely come in to fill his void.

Johnson was a fourth-round Buffalo pick in the 2018 draft that has two tackles in the game already.