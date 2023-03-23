Bills’ Ed Oliver shares series of cryptic social media posts, fueling trade speculation

The Buffalo Bills used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft on defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

But, the former two-time All-American at the University of Houston has mostly failed to meet expectations over the course of his first four years in the NFL.

Oliver did not have the breakout season he hoped for in 2022, but the Bills still decided to pick up his fifth-year option last April. The decision to exercise the option guarantees the 25-year-old a $10.7 million salary in 2023.

But there has been speculation that Oliver is unhappy with his current contract situation.

In early March, Oliver hinted that his contract negotiations where not going in the direction he wanted saying, “Show Me The Money or Ion Wanna Talk!!!” in an Instagram stories post that he deleted a short time later.

If Oliver and the Bills do not reach a contract extension after the 2023 season, the defender who likely be headed elsewhere.

If the Bills do not want Oliver to walk, they could trade him. Oliver has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl and his career-high in sacks for a season happened during his rookie year.

Since 2019 he has failed to record more than five sacks in a single season.

On Wednesday, Oliver took to social media once again and shared multiple cryptic messages.

In the first post, Oliver posted a photo of him tackling Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff with the lyrics to the song “Love you Better,” by hip hop artist Future attached to the post.

The lyrics “You tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me. Hope you can find someone to love you better than I did,” could be heard on Oliver’s post, insinuating that he was unhappy in Buffalo.

He followed up by posting a photo of him tackling Aaron Rodgers. Lastly, he posted a video of him sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins an overtime game.

A high-ankle sprain limited Oliver to 13 appearances in 2022. He finished the year with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits.

His Pro Football Focus grade dropped to 68.5 last season, down from the 70.9 grade he earned in 2021.

The Bills drafted Oliver to be a key part of the rebuild, but it is now unclear if he is still a part of the team’s plans going forward.