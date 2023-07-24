Bills expected to lose key returner Nyheim Hines for 2023 season: report

The Buffalo Bills appeared to take an injury hit on Monday as Nyheim Hines reportedly suffered a significant knee injury and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season.

Hines suffered the injury away from the field, and it was significant enough that it may cost him an entire year, the NFL Network reported.

Buffalo acquired Hines from the Indianapolis Colts back in November as his former team put their sole attention on running back Jonathan Taylor and did not have a spot for him anymore. Hines played in nine games for Buffalo – mostly on special teams and a kick and punt returner.

Hines had two kick-return touchdowns for Buffalo – both coming in the same emotional game.

On Jan. 8, the Bills played the New England Patriots. It was the team’s first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing with heavy hearts, Hines made an immediate impact.

He returned Nick Folk’s kick 96 yards for a touchdown in a scene straight out of a storybook.

Hines would do it again in the third quarter to put the Bills back up 21-17. Buffalo would win the game 35-23 and move to 13-3 on the season, winning the AFC East for the third consecutive time.

Hines garnered 554 yards on kick returns and 264 yards on punt returns over the course of the 2022 season. He was expected to get the nod in that position again before the apparent injury.