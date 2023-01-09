Bills’ John Brown gives touchdown ball to trainer who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown was one of a few who scored a touchdown in the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and needed to have his heartbeat restored.

He did something very special for one of those that saved Hamlin’s life.

Bills trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR that night at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, playing a pivotal role in saving Hamlin, who remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hamlin has improved tremendously since that night, being able to talk, tweet and watch the Bills this Sunday as he continues to recover.

When Brown sprawled out to catch a Josh Allen-thrown ball for a 42-yard touchdown, he took that ball over to Kellington. He hugged him briefly and exchanged some words before sitting back down on the bench.

BILLS USE TWO KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS TO BEAT PATRIOTS IN FIRST GAME SINCE DAMAR HAMLIN’S COLLAPSE

This was just one of the many gestures made by someone on Sunday for Hamlin, as he remains a top priority for the Bills, the NFL and all its fans. The Bills faithful wore jerseys, T-shirts and more, waving signs and showing their love and support for Hamlin throughout the game.

But the NFL took it to another level, sending out T-shirts that said “Love For Damar 3” on them. Every team, from players to coaches, were seen wearing the shirts either pre-game or throughout their respective games.

Also, the NFL had every 30-yard line’s No. 3 painted with a red trim, paying homage to Hamlin’s jersey number with the Bills.

DAMAR HAMLIN’S COLLEGE TEAMMATE RECOVERS FUMBLE RIGHT WHERE BILLS SAFETY’S NUMBER IS PAINTED ON FIELD

And on top of that, Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff against the Patriots for a 96-yard touchdown – the first play since Hamlin’s injury. The Bills hadn’t had a kickoff returned for a touchdown in three years and three months.

It was his only catch of the day, but Brown made the best of it, thanking one of the many who allowed Hamlin to see his teammates and friends get their 13th regular season win and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC.