Bills’ Jordan Phillips rips Jason Kelce after Eagles player accused him of dirty tactics

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips didn’t mince words when he fired back at Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce over the assertion he should be fined for his hit on guard Cam Jurgens when the two teams played last month.

Phillips even took a dig at Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, when he spoke to WROC-TV on Wednesday.

“He is a well-respected guy around the league for whatever reason,” Phillips said. “Now he suddenly has a voice because he is on his brother’s podcast and what not, so he thinks he can use it. But the way he uses his voice, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Kelce, during a radio interview, suggested that Phillips attempted to injure Jurgens. Kelce pointed to one sequence while Philadelphia was running the “tush push” and accused Phillips of “purposely” trying to hurt Jurgens and called for Phillips to be fined.

“When you look at the ‘tush push,’ he dives at somebody’s knees every play and tries to roll them up,” the Bills player explained. “For him to speak on somebody being dirty, I don’t think he has any right or any means to call for a fine when he does a whole bunch of stuff. I think it’s crazy for him to even mention that.

“I’m 335 pounds. How am I going to stop regardless? How do I know that the ball wasn’t going? After I saw the ball move, I put my eyes on him and I’m going to go.”

Phillips has 1.5 sacks and 13 tackles in 12 games for the Bills this season.

Buffalo fell to Philadelphia 37-34 in overtime. Buffalo is looking to bounce back with a win Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs. They’re coming off a bye week and are 6-6 this season.

