Bills’ Josh Allen blames media for overblowing Stefon Diggs situation last month

Stefon Diggs’ initial absence from mandatory Buffalo Bills workouts last month set off red flags among sports pundits over what could be keeping the star wide receiver from his team.

After coach Sean McDermott called Diggs’ absence concerning, the wide receiver cleared the air with the coaching staff and team officials and was back out on the practice field.

Quarterback Josh Allen on Wednesday called the entire situation overblown.

“I love him. That’s my guy. The media has blown this so far out of proportion,” Allen told Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast. “We are in rookie or minicamp. We’re not playing a game for four months. He doesn’t show up for one day. He’s still there. Coach asked him to go home. They’re in talks. They’re trying to resolve some things.

“It wasn’t anything major. And (the) media blew it up. They’re still talking about it. Let it go. There’s no reason to continue talking about it.”

Diggs didn’t initially report for team physicals and later appeared at the team facility but did not initially practice.

Allen said last month that Diggs’ concerns were unresolved issues dating back to the end of last season, including having some more input into the offense.

“This does not work what we’re doing here without him,” Allen said at the time.

“He’s a fiery competitor. At the end of the day, he wants to win, this team wants to win, and make no mistake, he’s a Buffalo Bill. We’re going to work this out. He doesn’t want this to be a distraction.”

Diggs emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL since the Minnesota Vikings traded him to Buffalo in the offseason prior to the 2020 season. Last season, he had a career-high 11 touchdown catches and was a Pro Bowler for the third time.

His new four-year, $96 million contract kicks in this season. Buffalo is still one of the best teams in the NFL.