Bills’ Josh Allen breaks NFL legend’s record in multiple touchdown performance vs Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen set a new mark on Sunday as his team held off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31.

Allen was 23 for 39 with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He had touchdown passes to Gabe Davis, Cole Beasley and Dawson Knox in the win. Allen’s first touchdown pass went to Knox in the first quarter, and he broke a mark originally held by Dan Marino.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was Allen’s 11th straight multiple touchdown-pass game against the Dolphins. It was the most by any player against an opponent all-time, including the postseason, according to ESPN Stats & Info and the Elias Sports Bureau. Marino had 10 straight multiple touchdown-pass games against the New York Jets.

Allen found tight end Knox for a 6-yard touchdown to go up 7-0 early. It was the fifth straight game with a touchdown catch for Knox. He joined Eric Moulds, Steve Johnson and Lee Evans for the most consecutive games of at least one receiving touchdown in team history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN INVOLVED IN SKIRMISH WITH DOLPHINS’ CHRISTIAN WILKINS IN PLAYOFF GAME

He would later find Beasley for a 6-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead. Then he would throw a dart to Davis on a 23-yard touchdown to get some cushion.

Allen needed to curtail the early turnovers to hold off Miami. Along with the two interceptions, he had a fumble that resulted in a scoop-and-score touchdown.

“It’s a one-week season, that’s it,” Allen said. “All that matters is surviving and advancing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.