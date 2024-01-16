Bills’ Josh Allen dominates Steelers defense to move on in NFL playoffs

The Buffalo Bills continue to stay hot, as they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17, to move on to the Divisional Round.

Buffalo’s victory has them hosting the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, while the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens will get their first crack in the playoffs at the No. 4 Houston Texans.

Buffalo got off to the start they wanted, and Josh Allen was a key reason why. After the Bills’ defense got a first drive stop on the Steelers, Allen went a perfect 5-for-5 passing, capping a 10-play drive with a strike to tight end Dawson Knox to get Buffalo on the board first.

Then, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens would swing more momentum Buffalo’s way when he fumbled on the first play of Pittsburgh’s third offensive drive. And just one play later, it was another Bills tight end, rookie Dalton Kincaid, hauling in a 29-yard pass from Allen to quickly put the home team up 14-0.

The score would soon move to 21-0 following a crucial interception by Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam in the end zone, as Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was looking to get his team on the board with a touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson.

Instead, Allen used yet another turnover to put points up, this time using his legs to run for the second-longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback. On third-and-7, Allen rushed for the first down, but got so much more as he found a seam after a broken tackle and went 52 yards for the score.

The game looked to be over at this point, with the Steelers not doing much on the offensive side. But hope came after a blocked field goal attempt set up Rudolph & Co. on Buffalo’s 33-yard line near the two-minute warning in the first half.

A few plays later, Rudolph found a slanting Johnson for the 10-yard touchdown — a necessary score to keep Pittsburgh in the game heading into the second half.

The second half saw a different story, though, one that Steelers fans liked as more hope came their way. Chris Boswell kicked through a field goal on their first drive to make it a 21-10 game, but Tyler Bass got one as well on the ensuing drive for Buffalo.

However, Rudolph orchestrated a six-minute drive that needed 12 plays to find Calvin Austin for the short touchdown pass, bringing this game within seven points.

One more stop and Pittsburgh had the chance to tie it.

That was the hope at least until Allen drove the Bills downfield, where receiver Khalil Shakir shook off a tackle from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, made a few others miss, and scampered into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, making it a two-score game once more.

It was a touchdown that ended up being the dagger in this game, as the Steelers couldn’t get more points on the board.

Allen finished the game with 203 passing yards on 21-of-30 with three passing touchdowns and his rushing score, which added to his 74 yards on the ground on eight carries.

He spread the ball out a ton, with Kincaid leading the pack with 59 yards, while Stefon Diggs had 52 yards on seven receptions (nine targets). James Cook also had 79 rushing yards on 18 touches for Buffalo.

For the Steelers, Rudolph went 22-of-39 through the air for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, with tight end Pat Freiermuth hauling in five catches for a game-high 76 yards.

In Week 14, the Bills had just a five percent chance of making the playoffs. Now, they’re one of the hottest teams in the NFL that will get another home game against a good team to possibly reach the AFC Championship Game.