Bills’ Josh Allen named Madden 24 cover athlete, first Buffalo player to receive honor

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Allen will be on the cover of Madden NFL 24, becoming the first member of the Bills to grace to cover.

Allen follows John Madden, who appeared on the cover of Madden 23 following his death in December 2021.

“It’s such a small group of people who have ever touched the face of Madden, so now to be on that list, it’s very surreal. It’s very humbling,” Allen told ESPN. “To think about where I was not too long ago and coming out of high school with zero offers, going to junior college and have one offer, University of Wyoming of all places, and then fast-forward to now.

“I don’t know if I would have believed you at that point, if you were to tell me in high school. It’s so surreal. Madden has such a special place in my heart.”

Allen was the third quarterback selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold going before him.

Allen has proved to be the better quarterback of three, making the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022 and throwing for over 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.

While the Bills have been one of the better teams over the last four years, Buffalo has failed to reach the Super Bowl with Allen under center, losing in the AFC Championship Game 2020.

Allen says being the first member of the Bills to grace the cover of Madden will fire up the fanbase as he enters his sixth NFL season.

“It’s surreal for me,” Allen told ESPN. “But I think Western New York and Bills Mafia is going to be super pumped about it. Validate maybe some of the respect that they feel they haven’t gotten in a long time. I think they are going to be very pumped about the cover.

“It’s going to be a very special Madden, I will say that.”