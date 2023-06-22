Bills’ Josh Allen on Aaron Rodgers’ AFC East arrival: ‘Going to be a battle’

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers appear to be developing a close friendship. Earlier this year the two signal callers were seen embracing at Pebble Beach.

Then in March, the pair exchanged pleasantries at Rodgers’ celebrity flag-football game. But, when the season kickoff in September, Rodgers and Allen will be on opposite sidelines.

Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this offseason, which means he will play in the same division as Allen in 2023 — the AFC East.

Being division foes, Allen still heaped praise on Rodgers, saying that he is excited to have the opportunity to face Rodgers twice this season.

“I’ve gotten to know Aaron a little bit over the years, and I would consider us very close,” Allen told Clark in a video posted on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t say we text on the regular. I don’t really call him. I FaceTime him. He usually answers, which is a big plus. I know he doesn’t answer a lot of people.”

FaceTime calls became a top of conversation with Rodgers former team, the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers cited the limited cellular coverage at his Southern California home in response to Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s statement that he attempted to contact the quarterback “many times” during the offseason as the quarterback’s future hung in the balance.

“You just gotta FaceTime him, he’ll answer,” Allen deadpanned.

Allen, the 2024 Madden cover athlete, said he grew up watching Rodgers play.

“I’ve just been such a fan of his since I was a little kid,” said Allen, who is nearly 13 years younger than Rodgers. “Having his jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He’s such a special player. I think he’s the most gifted thrower of the football all time. Going up against him twice a year, it’s going to be a battle.”

This season won’t be the first time that Allen has faced Rodgers. During Allen’s rookie season, the Bills lost to Rodgers and the Packers.

Last season, Allen the Bills defeated the Packers 27-17 in Buffalo.

Allen did admit that playing in the same division does present a challenge.

“There’s a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC right now,” Allen told Clark. “These games are going to be dogfights, and it’s not about how you win them, it’s about if you win them. That’s all we’re trying to do, we’re trying to score one more point than our opponent.

“As a quarterback, I am not really looking at who’s on the other side of that football. I don’t play them. I play their defense and their defensive coordinator. But there (are) certain things that will influence play calling and decision making based on who is over there. We don’t want to give the ball back to them. We don’t want to give them short fields.”