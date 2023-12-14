Bills’ Josh Allen responds to Patrick Mahomes’ comments about officials during postgame exchange

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went viral after losing back-to-back games, this time to the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday.

While speaking with Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the game, cameras picked up Mahomes complaining about officials calling wide receiver Kadarius Toney for offensive offsides on a play where tight end Travis Kelce threw a lateral to Toney that went for a touchdown with less than two minutes to play.

It would’ve given the Chiefs the lead, but instead they couldn’t come away with points in a 20-17 loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen spoke to Mahomes’ comments on Wednesday while addressing the media heading into Week 15, and he said he heard from the reigning NFL MVP following the game.

“He reached out to me, and I was just like, ‘It’s football. It’s a game of emotion.’ I know he didn’t mean anything by it,” Allen said. “I know the cameras kinda caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He’s an ultimate competitor. He wants to win, and that’s why he is who he is.”

The audio of Mahomes, which was captured by WROC-TV, was expletive ridden while he spoke to Allen.

FROM OUTKICK: TOM BRADY TO GET TO GET THE ROAST TREATMENT NEXT YEAR

“Wildest f—ing call I’ve ever seen,” Mahomes was heard saying. “Offensive offsides on that play, man. F—ing terrible.”

Mahomes continued to rip into officials after the game during his media availability.

“It’s tough to swallow,” he said. “Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something.

“It’s the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I’ve never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL. It’s not what we want for football.”

By definition of the rule, Toney was offsides before the snap, as his body was over the line of scrimmage. It was also found that he never checked with the officials on the sideline to make sure he was onsides.

Referee Carl Cheffers defended the call he made after the game.

“It’s one of those things we don’t want to be overly technical on, but when in his alignment he’s lined up over the ball, that’s something that we are going to call as offensive offside,” he told pool reporter Matt Derrick. “So that’s what the down judge saw. He saw that the alignment was over the ball and that’s what he ruled on the field. That’s what he called.”

PATRICK MAHOMES GIVES JOSH ALLEN AN EXPLETIVE EARFUL AFTER FRUSTRATING END TO GAME

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also noted that officials usually give him a warning before an offensive offsides is called. Cheffers said that “no warning is required” from officials in these cases.

Either way, it was a huge victory for the Bills, who moved to 7-6 to remain in the playoff conversation in the AFC. For the Chiefs, they still lead the AFC West, but at 8-5, the Denver Broncos are just one game out of the lead.

So, while the Chiefs try to snap their losing streak, Allen and the Bills are hoping to start a win streak by defeating the red-hot Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday.

That’s all Allen’s worried about, and despite being a part of a viral moment, he doesn’t mind what Mahomes said.

A win is a win.