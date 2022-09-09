Bills’ Josh Allen says stiff arm play just ‘an example of what I’m willing to do to win a game’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was Thursday night’s rushing leader in the Bills 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but his stiff-arm play over safety Nick Scott was more than just a viral moment – for the veteran signal caller it was a sign of dedication to the team.

A slow first half was quickly dismantled by the Bills, and Allen played a big role in moving the needle forward, especially during a crucial third-and-seven play when he stiff-armed Scott to extend the drive that resulted in Buffalo’s second touchdown of the game.

“Just trying to make a play for the team, just doing what I can do to try to get first down,” Allen told reporters of the gritty maneuver after the game. “That’s it. You know, guys appreciate that. I play hard. I want to win games no matter how I can do it.”

He continued: “That’s just, I guess, an example of what I’m willing to do to win a game and just try to get a first down and allow us to keep moving the ball. It’s just all in the heat of the moment and I think guys appreciate that.”

Allen finished Thursday night’s contest 26-of-31 for 297 yards and three touchdowns, but he also led the Bills in rushing with 10 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown.

“I like winning. Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m willing to do,” Allen said. “And again, limiting the hits, obviously sliding, getting out of bounds. The utmost importance there, the best ability is availability. But again, when I’m called upon to do something for my team, I’m willing to do it.”