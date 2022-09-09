Bills’ Josh Allen tosses Rams defender for first stiff arm of 2022 NFL season

While Josh Allen’s passes have been doing wonders for the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, he’s been getting the job done with his legs, too.

One of those runs was straight up disrespectful.

Allen saw some daylight after dropping back for a pass and took off running with a lot of room in front of him. But Rams defensive back, Nick Scott, started his own pursuit after Allen.

When the two met, the 6-foot-5, 238-pound Allen hit the 5-foot-11, 171-pound Scott with a nasty stiff arm that sent him flying on the turf.

The run came on a crucial third-and-seven play to extend a drive that resulted in the Bills’ second touchdown of the game – a strike from Allen to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

But an even better run came in the fourth quarterback that put the Bills up two touchdowns. On third-and-goal, Allen scrambled out of the pocket and reached out for the end zone, using his length to get the ball across for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Bills fans will be expecting more of those.

Despite throwing an interception – a pick that was more McKenzie’s fault than his after his bobbled it into the hands of his defender – Allen has picked up right where he left off in Kansas City during the AFC Divisional Round last season. He was throwing strikes in that contest, and Allen continued to do that with his receivers in this one.

The first touchdown of the new NFL season went to the man that caught four touchdowns in that loss to the Chiefs, Gabriel Davis. On a beautiful, delayed play, Davis looked to be blocking, but instead snuck out for a 26-yard touchdown catch.