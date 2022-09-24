Bills’ Micah Hyde to miss rest of NFL season with neck injury, placed on IR: report

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season due to a neck injury, Hyde’s agent announced Saturday.

Hyde, who appeared in both the Bills’ first two games this season, did not practice this week as Buffalo prepped for Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins.

“Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury,” Hyde’s agent said in a tweet. “Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023.”

Hyde suffered the injury during Buffalo’s 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans Monday night and did not return to the game.

“[Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, who is also dealing with a neck injury] both seem to be moving around or walking around or in the building here,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday, according to ESPN.

“And they’re in there going about their business, trying to improve each and every day. Obviously not going to make this game. Other than that, I don’t have anything else for you at this point. We’re just going to work with them on their cadence and their timing at this point.”

It’s a big blow for the Buffalo defense, which is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed through the first two weeks.

Hyde is a 10-year veteran and has been with the Bills since the 2015 season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and has amassed 14 interceptions and 261 solo tackles in his six years in Buffalo.