Bills’ Sean McDermott sparks Stefon Diggs touchdown with sideline chat: ‘He always has the right words to say’

The Buffalo Bills avoided a three-game slide on Sunday with a victory over the Cleveland Browns but an unproductive first half for wide receiver Stefon Diggs left the two-time Pro Bowler visibly frustrated on the sideline.

That was until he had a chat with head coach Sean McDermott.

Diggs was not targeted at all during the first half until he caught a short 5-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen late in the second quarter to give Buffalo a 13-10 lead heading into halftime.

BILLS AVOID THREE-GAME SLIDE WIN OVER BROWNS AFTER SNOW SHIFTS GAME TO MOTOR CITY

But prior to that – seemingly frustrated with his lack of usage – he was seen having a one-on-one talk with McDermott.

“He always has the right words to say,” Diggs told the NFL Network during an interview on the field after the game. “My head coach does a great job of keeping everybody level-headed and everybody in the right space to go out there and execute.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diggs went 4-of-5 for 48 yards and one touchdown, becoming the first Bills player in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in just 10 games.

It’s unclear what McDermott told Diggs, but it was clearly the motivation he needed to help boost the offense.

The Bills return to Detroit on a short week, playing the Lions on Thanksgiving.