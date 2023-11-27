Bills’ Shaq Lawson pushes Eagles fan in heated confrontation

Some Buffalo Bills players were frustrated with fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline to the front row of fans and started going back and forth with them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phillips appeared to get in the face of one of the fans and Lawson seemed to shove the spectator, according to a video on social media. Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd tried to keep the situation cool and walked Phillips and Lawson back to the bench.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the interaction between the players and spectators.

FROM OUTKICK: ‘FIRE BRANDON STALEY’ CHANTS BREAK OUT IN PRIMETIME MATCHUP AGAINST RAVENS

Becca Cavalier, an Eagles fan, suggested the incident started after the spectator started “chirping” at the Bills players.

“I’m not sure exactly what happened that led to them all coming over,” she told the Buffalo News. “And the fan in the video were chirping at each other a lot the whole game, but I couldn’t really hear what was being said.”

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE MAKES FRANCHISE HISTORY IN WIN OVER RAIDERS

The Eagles, Bills and the NFL didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Philadelphia won the game 37-34 in overtime. Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning rushing touchdown and helped the Eagles to their 10th win of the season.

Buffalo fell to 6-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.