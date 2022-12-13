Bills sign veteran wideout Cole Beasley after brief retirement

Veteran NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to rejoin his former team, just months after calling it a career following a two-game stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they signed Beasley to the practice squad, reuniting him with quarterback Josh Allen following three seasons together (2019-2021).

According to the NFL Network, Beasley is expected to be elevated to the game-day roster.

Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who he joined as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2012. After three seasons, he was released by the Bills in March before eventually being signed to the Bucs practice squad on Sept. 20.

He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay where he went four or five for 17 yards before announcing his retirement.

The Bills have been one of three teams, including the Cowboys and New York Giants, courting NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Beasley’s signing follows the Cowboys decision to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton on Monday.

Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made. He declined to discuss his visit but said after he left that he wouldn’t play in the regular season.

Both roster moves seem to signal a need for wide receivers that can play this season.

