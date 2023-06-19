Bills’ Stefon Diggs upset with role in high-powered offense: report

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs raised concerns when he failed to initially appear at mandatory workouts last week as the team prepares to make another run to the playoffs during the 2023 season.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season were resolved, and all parties could move on and face the ultimate goal – winning the Super Bowl. However, a new report that surfaced Sunday shed light on some of the issues plaguing Diggs.

The wide receiver appeared to be frustrated with his role in the offense and the lack of a voice when it came to the play-calling, the Boston Globe reported, citing a source close to the Buffalo locker room. The report pointed to Diggs’ frustration at Josh Allen during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills were second in points scored and yards gained last season and third in points scored and fifth in yards gained in 2021.

Diggs reportedly stormed out of the locker room after the game and then did not show up to the involuntary workouts. On Wednesday, he was back out on the practice field.

“Sometimes you’ve got to have conversations, you need communication and I appreciate Stef being willing to communicate,” McDermott said last week. “And you guys need to understand, Stef’s a valuable member of this football team. He’s one of our captains and a leader. … And I love him.”

McDermott said he and team officials spent Monday and Tuesday talking with Diggs to address his concerns. The team and Diggs then agreed to take a break from the talks with McDermott saying he excused the wide receiver from practicing and then picked up the conversations later in the day.

Allen shed some light on some of the issues.

“I think that there are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t,” Allen said. “I think as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything.”

Diggs emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL since the Minnesota Vikings traded him to Buffalo in the offseason prior to the 2020 season. Last season, he had a career-high 11 touchdown catches and was a Pro Bowler for the third time.

His new four-year, $96 million contract kicks in this season. Buffalo is still one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.